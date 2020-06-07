Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.19% of Essex Property Trust worth $27,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,498 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,483,000 after purchasing an additional 130,160 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $492,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.07.

Shares of ESS opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.