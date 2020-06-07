Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $670.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $584.00 to $670.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $697.05.

Shares of EQIX opened at $665.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $718.33. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $677.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $613.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total transaction of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,911.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,745 shares of company stock worth $5,420,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

