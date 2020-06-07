Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.80.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $177.01 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $179.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.70.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 463,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

