EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by SEB Equity Research to “Buy”

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Pareto Securities cut EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

