EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Upgraded by SEB Equity Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2020 // Comments off

SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Pareto Securities cut EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EPOKY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

About EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Receive News & Ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.