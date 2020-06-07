EOG Resources Inc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cfra cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $95.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

