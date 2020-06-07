Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 8th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a PE ratio of 66.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Enzo Biochem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

