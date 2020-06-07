Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) & Apache (NYSE:APA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) and Apache (NYSE:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Enerplus and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerplus -22.95% 11.92% 7.24% Apache -131.89% -1.72% -0.47%

55.5% of Enerplus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerplus and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerplus $945.62 million 0.82 -$195.73 million $0.79 4.42 Apache $6.41 billion 0.95 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Enerplus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Volatility and Risk

Enerplus has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.63, meaning that its stock price is 363% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Enerplus pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Apache pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Enerplus pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enerplus and Apache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerplus 0 3 5 0 2.63 Apache 1 15 3 0 2.11

Enerplus presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.12%. Apache has a consensus target price of $16.59, indicating a potential upside of 3.26%. Given Enerplus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Apache.

Summary

Enerplus beats Apache on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable gross reserves of approximately 12.7 million barrels (MMbbls) of light and medium crude oil; 28.4 MMbbls of heavy crude oil; 167.2 MMbbls of tight oil; 21.1 MMbbls of natural gas liquids; 41.1 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of conventional natural gas; and 1,149.5 Bcf of shale gas. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated proved reserves of 581 million barrels of crude oil, 234 million barrels of NGLs, and 2.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

