Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) & Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) Financial Analysis

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) and Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Empire Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Empire Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Empire Resorts and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empire Resorts -59.45% -73.68% -16.29% Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Empire Resorts and Luckin Coffee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empire Resorts $194.85 million 1.72 -$138.70 million N/A N/A Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 10.35 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

Empire Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Empire Resorts and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empire Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Luckin Coffee 0 1 4 0 2.80

Luckin Coffee has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 635.03%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Empire Resorts.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats Empire Resorts on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empire Resorts Company Profile

Empire Resorts, Inc. engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites. It is also involved in conducting pari-mutuel wagering on the running of live harness horse races; the import simulcasting of harness and thoroughbred horse races from racetracks across the United States and internationally; and the export simulcasting of its races to offsite pari-mutuel wagering facilities, as well as in the development of golf course. The company has a strategic alliance with bet365 Group Limited to offer an online sportsbook, online casino/table games, and online poker in New York State. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Monticello, New York.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

