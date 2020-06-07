Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Get Electrolux alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Electrolux has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Electrolux had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrolux (ELUXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.