Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Edison International worth $23,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

