Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Downgraded to Hold at Gabelli

Gabelli cut shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.15.

Ecolab stock opened at $229.56 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.20. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total value of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after purchasing an additional 941,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $980,545,000 after purchasing an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 493,888 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after purchasing an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

