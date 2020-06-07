Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,251,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.93.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

