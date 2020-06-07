Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Steven E. Nielsen Sells 187,791 Shares

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,813 shares in the company, valued at $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 138.47 and a beta of 1.49. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 256,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

