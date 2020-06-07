Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 80.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,879 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 11,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.29.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.49 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

