Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 932889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.

The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 2,389.51%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Domo from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,802,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 466,542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Domo by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 233,109 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after buying an additional 519,725 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

