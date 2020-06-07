DiaSorin’s (DSRLF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DSRLF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaSorin from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiaSorin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.76. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $114.50 and a 12-month high of $217.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.