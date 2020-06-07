Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lowered to “Sell” at Nord/LB

Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $20.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

