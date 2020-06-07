Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get VOESTALPINE AG/ADR alerts:

VLPNY opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.35. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOESTALPINE AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.