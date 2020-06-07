Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Derwent London from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.10. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $40.27.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

