David R. W. Potter Acquires 27 Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) Stock

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) insider David R. W. Potter acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £292.68 ($385.00).
Shares of FEET opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Friday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,281.04 ($16.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,002.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,048.78.
About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust
See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.