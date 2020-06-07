David R. W. Potter Acquires 27 Shares of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) Stock

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET) insider David R. W. Potter acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,084 ($14.26) per share, for a total transaction of £292.68 ($385.00).

Shares of FEET opened at GBX 1,080 ($14.21) on Friday. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 10.57 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,281.04 ($16.85). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,002.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,048.78.

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

