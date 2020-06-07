Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

