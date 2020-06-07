DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. manufactures air conditioning equipment for household and commercial use. The company also operates chemical, oil hydraulics, defense system and electronics businesses. It operates primarily in Japan, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the United States, China and internationally. DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DKILY. ValuEngine raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY opened at $15.60 on Thursday. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

