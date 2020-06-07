DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.99 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Stephen T. Butler bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,926.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

