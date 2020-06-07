DA Davidson Boosts LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $37.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on LYFT from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LYFT from $64.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered LYFT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on LYFT from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Get LYFT alerts:

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. LYFT has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.30.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 45.73% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in LYFT in the fourth quarter worth $166,444,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in LYFT by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,726,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LYFT by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,519,952 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,511,000 after purchasing an additional 270,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in LYFT by 51.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.