D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $56,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of DHI stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.59.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.