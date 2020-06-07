CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CyrusOne from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 442.6% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

