Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $93.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.61. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $103.80.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $9,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,915.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,161,433 shares of company stock worth $658,655,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crowdstrike by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crowdstrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $407,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth $135,581,000. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.