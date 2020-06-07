Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Crowdstrike in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Crowdstrike’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $93.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a PE ratio of -117.41. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,956,000 after buying an additional 362,689 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,714,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Crowdstrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $2,364,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,161,433 shares of company stock valued at $658,655,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.