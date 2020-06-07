Critical Contrast: Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) & Sandy Spring Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SASR)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandy Spring Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.79% 9.88% 0.97% Sandy Spring Bancorp 23.10% 8.59% 1.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Harleysville Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 22.60%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Harleysville Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $33.70 million 2.51 $8.15 million N/A N/A Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.27 $116.43 million $3.28 8.89

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Harleysville Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, commercial real estate, and small business loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, the company offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, it provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services; and investment products comprising fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. As of October 17, 2018, the company operated six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one full-service office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to individuals and businesses. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning. The company also provides mortgage banking, equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 55 community offices and 6 financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.