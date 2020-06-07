Critical Comparison: QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & First Citizens BancShares (OTCMKTS:FCNCA)

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of First Citizens BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QNB and First Citizens BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 18.07% 7.66% 0.75% First Citizens BancShares 22.24% 10.98% 1.03%

Volatility & Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Citizens BancShares has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and First Citizens BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $54.74 million 1.82 $12.36 million N/A N/A First Citizens BancShares $1.82 billion 2.42 $457.37 million N/A N/A

First Citizens BancShares has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QNB and First Citizens BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A First Citizens BancShares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. First Citizens BancShares pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Citizens BancShares beats QNB on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

QNB Company Profile

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans. It also offers treasury services products, cardholder and merchant services, wealth management services, and various other products and services; investment services, including annuities, discount brokerage services, and third-party mutual funds, as well as investment advisory services; trust and asset management services; and title insurance products. The company offers its products and services through its branch network, as well as through digital banking, telephone banking, and various ATM networks. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 545 branches in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

