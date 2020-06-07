Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 873,775 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.49.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,694 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

