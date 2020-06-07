Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.31 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,312,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

