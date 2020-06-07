Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 669.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 221,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

