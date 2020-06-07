Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $3.64 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 116,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

