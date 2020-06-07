Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,160 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,293,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,656,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,407,000 after buying an additional 535,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $169.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $88.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.15 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

