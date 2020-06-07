Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 511,545 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 511,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.20% of EQT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. State Street Corp grew its position in EQT by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,973,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,069,000 after buying an additional 3,554,443 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in EQT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,167,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EQT by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 425,157 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,157 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,939,000 after purchasing an additional 177,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on EQT from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

