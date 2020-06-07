Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS increased their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

FMC stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

