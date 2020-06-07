Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 456,247 Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1,608.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,247 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Cameco worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.56. Cameco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

