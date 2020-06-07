Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 262,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after acquiring an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 5,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,904.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Wold purchased 2,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WY shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

