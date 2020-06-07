Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after acquiring an additional 159,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,981,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,622,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,940,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,852,000 after buying an additional 485,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $1,898,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,682.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $4,361,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,332.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 387,720 shares of company stock worth $28,043,852. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

