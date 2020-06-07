Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 216,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,056,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,789,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,313 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,225.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,011.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI opened at $22.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

