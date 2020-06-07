Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Eldorado Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 3,634,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $70.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 2.80.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($2.37). The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $70.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.28.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

