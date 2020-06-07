Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.52 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $720.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $822.38 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $877.19.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,018.75, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,293.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.30, for a total transaction of $841,490.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,346,305.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,823 shares of company stock worth $22,198,758. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,053.46 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,087.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $933.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $828.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 88.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.