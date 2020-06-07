Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.28 Million in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 123,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $48.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lifted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

