Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,861.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 215,767 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,288,000 after buying an additional 73,864 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.80.

NYSE:BA opened at $205.43 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

