Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,097,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $667.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $639.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.11. CoStar Group Inc has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $746.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.43 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $710.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.64.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

