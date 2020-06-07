Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 366.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,550 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 75,863 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after buying an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $188,169,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after buying an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

NYSE LUV opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

