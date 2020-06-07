Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 259.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,602 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

