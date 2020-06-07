Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,431 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Alkermes worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,636,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $33,046,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $18,464,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alkermes by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,037,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 859,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,547,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $17.19 on Friday. Alkermes Plc has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes Plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,250 shares of company stock worth $4,701,938 in the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

