Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 433,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Norwegian Cruise Line as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,617 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 755,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after purchasing an additional 651,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after purchasing an additional 633,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $22.43 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $45.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.28.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.